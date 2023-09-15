Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MORF is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MORF is $74.78, which is $19.66 above the current market price. The public float for MORF is 40.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.03% of that float. The average trading volume for MORF on September 15, 2023 was 402.85K shares.

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF)’s stock price has soared by 3.61 in relation to previous closing price of 53.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-03 that Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.92 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.90. This compares to earnings of $0.68 per share a year ago.

MORF’s Market Performance

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has seen a 2.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.22% gain in the past month and a -7.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for MORF.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.66% for MORF’s stock, with a 22.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MORF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MORF stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MORF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MORF in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $61 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MORF Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MORF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MORF rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.40. In addition, Morphic Holding Inc. saw 106.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MORF starting from SCHEGERIN MARC, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $54.34 back on Sep 07. After this action, SCHEGERIN MARC now owns 24,136 shares of Morphic Holding Inc., valued at $1,086,849 using the latest closing price.

Tipirneni Praveen P., the President and CEO of Morphic Holding Inc., sale 3,597 shares at $57.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Tipirneni Praveen P. is holding 13,936 shares at $205,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MORF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.53 for the present operating margin

+98.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morphic Holding Inc. stands at -83.38. The total capital return value is set at -18.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.06. Equity return is now at value -27.70, with -26.60 for asset returns.

Based on Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 253.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.