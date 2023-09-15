MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, MDB stock has gone down by -3.08%, with a monthly decline of -0.39% and a quarterly plunge of -2.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for MongoDB Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.36% for MDB stock, with a simple moving average of 32.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MDB is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MongoDB Inc. (MDB) is $433.63, which is $55.16 above the current market price. The public float for MDB is 68.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% of that float. On September 15, 2023, MDB’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

MDB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) has plunged by -1.46 when compared to previous closing price of 371.34, but the company has seen a -3.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-12 that Fred Havemeyer, Macquarie software analyst, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the AI hearing on Capital Hill tomorrow.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $396 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDB Trading at -5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $371.32. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw 85.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Pech Cedric, who sale 16,143 shares at the price of $378.86 back on Sep 07. After this action, Pech Cedric now owns 0 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $6,115,921 using the latest closing price.

MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, the Director of MongoDB Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $389.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that MERRIMAN DWIGHT A is holding 1,201,159 shares at $2,337,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.00 for the present operating margin

+72.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -26.90. The total capital return value is set at -17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.94. Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc. (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 166.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.53. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.