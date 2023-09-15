MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Stock Experiences -4.59% Monthly Change

The stock of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has gone down by -3.75% for the week, with a -4.59% drop in the past month and a -14.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.14% for MKSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.36% for MKSI’s stock, with a -4.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MKSI is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MKSI is $113.00, which is $23.15 above the current price. The public float for MKSI is 62.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MKSI on September 15, 2023 was 577.96K shares.

MKSI) stock’s latest price update

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 90.17. However, the company has seen a -3.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that MKS Instruments, Inc. has seen a sluggish operating performance and high leverage, with a ransomware attack adding to its challenges. The company’s acquisition of Atotech was considered expensive, leading to concerns about high debt and a soft outlook. Despite the potential for long-term growth, the company’s current performance and high leverage make it unappealing for investment at this time.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MKSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MKSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $125 based on the research report published on March 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MKSI Trading at -10.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKSI fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.84. In addition, MKS Instruments Inc. saw 6.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKSI starting from BAGSHAW SETH H, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $97.30 back on Sep 06. After this action, BAGSHAW SETH H now owns 20,547 shares of MKS Instruments Inc., valued at $2,432,584 using the latest closing price.

COLELLA GERARD G, the Director of MKS Instruments Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $100.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that COLELLA GERARD G is holding 88,017 shares at $1,000,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.44 for the present operating margin

+38.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for MKS Instruments Inc. stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.96. Equity return is now at value -45.00, with -16.10 for asset returns.

Based on MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI), the company’s capital structure generated 115.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.55. Total debt to assets is 44.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.