Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.60.

The public float for MESA is 32.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of MESA was 294.52K shares.

MESA) stock’s latest price update

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA)’s stock price has increased by 7.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.20. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that Mesa Air Group has experienced a significant decline in stock value due to continued pilot shortages and a transition period. The company is still losing money despite transitioning to a profitable agreement with United Airlines. Mesa Air Group is focused on reducing debt and improving liquidity through the sale of aircraft and engines.

MESA’s Market Performance

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.56% decline in the past month and a -41.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.89% for MESA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.49% for MESA stock, with a simple moving average of -39.68% for the last 200 days.

MESA Trading at -31.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MESA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -26.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MESA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4025. In addition, Mesa Air Group Inc. saw -15.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MESA

Equity return is now at value -74.70, with -19.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.