MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT)’s stock price has plunge by 7.91relation to previous closing price of 20.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that Record earnings and sales are over for this boat maker.

Is It Worth Investing in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is 4.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MCFT is 1.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MCFT is 16.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.64% of that float. On September 15, 2023, MCFT’s average trading volume was 243.38K shares.

MCFT’s Market Performance

The stock of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) has seen a 7.50% increase in the past week, with a -14.85% drop in the past month, and a -26.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for MCFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.45% for MCFT stock, with a simple moving average of -21.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCFT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MCFT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MCFT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCFT Trading at -15.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCFT rose by +7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.23. In addition, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. saw -13.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCFT starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who sale 335,500 shares at the price of $34.24 back on Feb 08. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 1,473,105 shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., valued at $11,487,520 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCFT

Equity return is now at value 41.00, with 21.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.