Make Informed Decisions with Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Stock Updates

In the past week, GDOT stock has gone up by 1.76%, with a monthly decline of -7.19% and a quarterly plunge of -25.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Green Dot Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.76% for GDOT’s stock, with a -17.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is above average at 16.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is $21.17, which is $6.71 above the current market price. The public float for GDOT is 50.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GDOT on September 15, 2023 was 298.49K shares.

GDOT) stock’s latest price update

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT)’s stock price has increased by 7.99 compared to its previous closing price of 13.39. However, the company has seen a 1.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s (GDOT) business in the mid to long term. A long-standing relation with Walmart benefits the company’s revenue generation.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDOT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GDOT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for GDOT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $20 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDOT Trading at -15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDOT rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.66. In addition, Green Dot Corporation saw -8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.83 for the present operating margin

+44.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Dot Corporation stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.74. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Green Dot Corporation (GDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.30. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.