Make Informed Decisions with Exscientia plc (EXAI) Stock Updates

In the past week, EXAI stock has gone down by -11.31%, with a monthly decline of -15.91% and a quarterly plunge of -27.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.44% for Exscientia plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.25% for EXAI’s stock, with a -21.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exscientia plc (EXAI) is $14.00, which is $9.58 above the current market price. The public float for EXAI is 89.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXAI on September 15, 2023 was 344.74K shares.

EXAI) stock’s latest price update

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI)’s stock price has decreased by -5.10 compared to its previous closing price of 5.29. However, the company has seen a -11.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-07 that Med tech stocks are ripe for growth due to the advent of artificial intelligence ( AI ). AI is going to improve healthcare overall.

EXAI Trading at -26.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares sank -15.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI fell by -11.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.02. In addition, Exscientia plc saw -5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -32.00, with -23.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Exscientia plc (EXAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.