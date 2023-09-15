Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, LCID stock has gone up by 1.28%, with a monthly decline of -6.70% and a quarterly plunge of -10.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for Lucid Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.10% for LCID’s stock, with a -22.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) is $7.38, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for LCID is 2.21B, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LCID on September 15, 2023 was 44.11M shares.

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID)’s stock price has decreased by -1.58 compared to its previous closing price of 6.01. However, the company has seen a 1.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-13 that Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID ) stock is one I’ve had mixed opinions of in the past. On the one hand, this is a company with some clear speculative upside, particularly as a vehicle for investors to bet on the overall electric vehicle space.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCID stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LCID by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LCID in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LCID Trading at -11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, Lucid Group Inc. saw -13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCID starting from PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, who purchase 265,693,703 shares at the price of $6.83 back on Jun 22. After this action, PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of Lucid Group Inc., valued at $1,814,687,991 using the latest closing price.

PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, the Director of Lucid Group Inc., purchase 85,712,679 shares at $10.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND is holding 1,100,965,202 shares at $914,999,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-426.52 for the present operating margin

-170.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucid Group Inc. stands at -214.49. The total capital return value is set at -40.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.46. Equity return is now at value -88.50, with -48.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), the company’s capital structure generated 53.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 29.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.