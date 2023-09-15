Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 161.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) by analysts is $84.69, which is $5.54 above the current market price. The public float for LNW is 90.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.78% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of LNW was 712.24K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) has jumped by 2.12 compared to previous close of 76.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Light & Wonder (LNW) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

LNW’s Market Performance

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) has experienced a 4.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.75% rise in the past month, and a 20.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for LNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.51% for LNW’s stock, with a 21.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNW stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for LNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNW in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $104 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNW Trading at 8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNW rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.04. In addition, Light & Wonder Inc. saw 33.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNW starting from Korsanos Antonia, who purchase 85 shares at the price of $74.87 back on Sep 07. After this action, Korsanos Antonia now owns 171 shares of Light & Wonder Inc., valued at $6,364 using the latest closing price.

Korsanos Antonia, the Director of Light & Wonder Inc., purchase 86 shares at $74.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Korsanos Antonia is holding 86 shares at $6,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+53.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Light & Wonder Inc. stands at -7.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.50. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW), the company’s capital structure generated 398.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.95. Total debt to assets is 65.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 394.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.