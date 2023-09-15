Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LBRDK is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LBRDK is $126.71, which is $27.82 above the current price. The public float for LBRDK is 116.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBRDK on September 15, 2023 was 780.24K shares.

The stock of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has increased by 1.24 when compared to last closing price of 92.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.87 per share a year ago.

LBRDK’s Market Performance

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) has experienced a 4.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.24% rise in the past month, and a 24.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for LBRDK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.98% for LBRDK’s stock, with a 11.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LBRDK Trading at 5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRDK rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.83. In addition, Liberty Broadband Corporation saw 22.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRDK starting from MAFFEI GREGORY B, who sale 1,135 shares at the price of $92.02 back on Aug 16. After this action, MAFFEI GREGORY B now owns 0 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation, valued at $104,445 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of Liberty Broadband Corporation, sale 6,419 shares at $77.59 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 12,274 shares at $498,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRDK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.87 for the present operating margin

+47.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Broadband Corporation stands at +128.92. The total capital return value is set at 0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.85.

Based on Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK), the company’s capital structure generated 46.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.52. Total debt to assets is 26.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.