Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) has jumped by 0.11 compared to previous close of 95.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-27 that We are all aware of the many companies doing amazing work in different sectors of our economies ecosystems. However, a little extra admiration has to be shown for the impressive companies engaging in advancing technology to help explore and navigate the next frontier.

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Right Now?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LDOS is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LDOS is $114.85, which is $19.37 above the current price. The public float for LDOS is 136.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LDOS on September 15, 2023 was 841.96K shares.

LDOS’s Market Performance

LDOS’s stock has seen a -0.64% decrease for the week, with a -2.53% drop in the past month and a 14.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for Leidos Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.37% for LDOS’s stock, with a 1.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LDOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LDOS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $102 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LDOS Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares sank -1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.37. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc. saw -9.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR, who sale 3,098 shares at the price of $96.95 back on Aug 04. After this action, KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR now owns 84,277 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc., valued at $300,360 using the latest closing price.

Bell Thomas Arthur, the CEO of Leidos Holdings Inc., purchase 6,300 shares at $78.81 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Bell Thomas Arthur is holding 6,300 shares at $496,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.88 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. stands at +4.76. The total capital return value is set at 11.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.50. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 130.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.66. Total debt to assets is 43.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.