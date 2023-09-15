Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) is $149.25, which is $30.25 above the current market price. The public float for KRYS is 24.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRYS on September 15, 2023 was 266.81K shares.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.57 in relation to its previous close of 123.40. However, the company has experienced a -1.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that PITTSBURGH, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs, announced today that the Company will participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

KRYS’s Market Performance

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) has seen a -1.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.43% decline in the past month and a -8.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for KRYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.35% for KRYS stock, with a simple moving average of 22.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRYS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for KRYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRYS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $154 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRYS Trading at -3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRYS fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.26. In addition, Krystal Biotech Inc. saw 50.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRYS starting from Krishnan Suma, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $127.23 back on Sep 11. After this action, Krishnan Suma now owns 1,599,206 shares of Krystal Biotech Inc., valued at $3,180,841 using the latest closing price.

Krishnan Krish S, the President and CEO of Krystal Biotech Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $127.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Krishnan Krish S is holding 1,599,206 shares at $3,180,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRYS

The total capital return value is set at -21.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.77. Equity return is now at value -25.50, with -23.90 for asset returns.

Based on Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.68. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.