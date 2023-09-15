Kirby Corporation (KEX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) has jumped by 0.47 compared to previous close of 85.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that The crux of safe investment lies in choosing a company that is not burdened with debt, as a debt-free stock is almost impossible to find. You may buy ACA, PHM, KEX, TEX & ALE.

Is It Worth Investing in Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) Right Now?

Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kirby Corporation (KEX) is $98.67, which is $10.81 above the current market price. The public float for KEX is 58.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEX on September 15, 2023 was 317.73K shares.

KEX’s Market Performance

KEX’s stock has seen a 3.11% increase for the week, with a 6.71% rise in the past month and a 15.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for Kirby Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.81% for KEX’s stock, with a 19.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for KEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $80 based on the research report published on January 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KEX Trading at 7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +7.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEX rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.53. In addition, Kirby Corporation saw 33.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEX starting from STEWART RICHARD ROSS, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $85.72 back on Sep 12. After this action, STEWART RICHARD ROSS now owns 24,660 shares of Kirby Corporation, valued at $257,160 using the latest closing price.

ALARIO RICHARD J, the Director of Kirby Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $85.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that ALARIO RICHARD J is holding 25,313 shares at $255,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+18.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kirby Corporation stands at +4.39. The total capital return value is set at 4.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.89. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kirby Corporation (KEX), the company’s capital structure generated 41.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.25. Total debt to assets is 22.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kirby Corporation (KEX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.