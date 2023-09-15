Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kemper Corporation (KMPR) by analysts is $68.00, which is $16.97 above the current market price. The public float for KMPR is 61.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of KMPR was 320.81K shares.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 50.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KMPR’s Market Performance

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has experienced a 7.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.09% rise in the past month, and a 15.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for KMPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.81% for KMPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMPR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for KMPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KMPR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $78 based on the research report published on April 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMPR Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMPR rose by +7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.45. In addition, Kemper Corporation saw 3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMPR starting from Whiting Susan D, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $46.21 back on Jun 12. After this action, Whiting Susan D now owns 10,531 shares of Kemper Corporation, valued at $69,315 using the latest closing price.

Hunton Matthew A, the EVP, President, Kemper Auto of Kemper Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $45.45 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Hunton Matthew A is holding 20,013 shares at $159,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kemper Corporation stands at -5.38. The total capital return value is set at -11.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.85. Equity return is now at value -12.00, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Kemper Corporation (KMPR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.40. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.