JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Sees a-0.08 Decrease

In the past week, JPM stock has gone up by 3.68%, with a monthly decline of -0.71% and a quarterly surge of 4.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.56% for JPM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is 9.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JPM is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is $169.52, which is $20.09 above the current market price. The public float for JPM is 2.88B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On September 15, 2023, JPM’s average trading volume was 9.35M shares.

JPM) stock’s latest price update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 149.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $159 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JPM Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.89. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 11.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Friedman Stacey, who sale 4,310 shares at the price of $144.86 back on Sep 06. After this action, Friedman Stacey now owns 53,425 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $624,335 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Stacey, the General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 4,310 shares at $157.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Friedman Stacey is holding 57,735 shares at $677,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.