JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JBGS is 0.99.

The average price recommended by analysts for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) is $16.50, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for JBGS is 94.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.20% of that float. On September 15, 2023, JBGS’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

JBGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) has increased by 2.44 when compared to last closing price of 15.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Office REITs are struggling due to the work-from-home trend, resulting in low occupancy and rents. JBG Smith Properties is aggressively recycling assets and focusing on the fast-growing National Landing area. JBGS investors have endured a long-term loss of share price and as revenues continue declining, there is significant risk of a dividend cut.

JBGS’s Market Performance

JBGS’s stock has fallen by -3.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.54% and a quarterly rise of 1.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for JBG SMITH Properties The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.51% for JBGS’s stock, with a -5.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBGS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for JBGS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for JBGS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $15 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBGS Trading at -1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBGS fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.18. In addition, JBG SMITH Properties saw -18.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBGS starting from Banerjee Madhumita Moina, who sale 41,751 shares at the price of $18.14 back on Feb 23. After this action, Banerjee Madhumita Moina now owns 0 shares of JBG SMITH Properties, valued at $757,363 using the latest closing price.

Paul David Peter, the Pres. & Chief Operating Off. of JBG SMITH Properties, sale 562 shares at $19.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Paul David Peter is holding 1,160 shares at $11,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBGS

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.