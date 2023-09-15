Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has seen a 2.01% increase in the past week, with a 36.56% gain in the past month, and a 25.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.11% for IMMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.41% for IMMX’s stock, with a 21.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.10.

The public float for IMMX is 4.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMMX on September 15, 2023 was 127.83K shares.

IMMX) stock’s latest price update

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.97 in relation to its previous close of 2.76. However, the company has experienced a 2.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-07 that A high-ranking official at the Federal Reserve has indicated that the US central bank is planning to maintain its benchmark interest rate during its September policy meeting. This decision comes in response to recent economic data, which, according to the official, does not warrant any immediate need for additional monetary tightening.

IMMX Trading at 18.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.30%, as shares surge +43.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc. saw 10.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Adams Helen C., who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $2.96 back on Sep 12. After this action, Adams Helen C. now owns 13,000 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc., valued at $38,492 using the latest closing price.

Hsu Jason, the Director of Immix Biopharma Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Hsu Jason is holding 685,000 shares at $25,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

The total capital return value is set at -52.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.84. Equity return is now at value -83.00, with -74.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.