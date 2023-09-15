Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has seen a -32.42% decrease in the past week, with a -33.17% drop in the past month, and a -24.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.86% for HARP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.11% for HARP stock, with a simple moving average of -30.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) is $39.58, which is $47.1 above the current market price. The public float for HARP is 3.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HARP on September 15, 2023 was 29.79K shares.

HARP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) has decreased by -17.43 when compared to last closing price of 6.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -32.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that KOLs to provide insight and discussion of HPN328 targeting SCLC, NEPC and other neuroendocrine tumors Abstract with HPN328 interim data accepted for poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) being held October 20-24, 2023 SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel T cell engagers, today announced that management will host an in-person event “DLL3 Market Opportunity and KOL Discussion of HPN328”, in New York on September 15, 2023 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of HARP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HARP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HARP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HARP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $16 based on the research report published on July 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HARP Trading at -33.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HARP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.60%, as shares sank -32.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HARP fell by -32.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. saw -25.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HARP starting from HUNT RONALD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, HUNT RONALD now owns 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HARP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-214.08 for the present operating margin

+90.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stands at -212.22. The total capital return value is set at -149.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.65. Equity return is now at value -620.00, with -53.60 for asset returns.

Based on Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP), the company’s capital structure generated 296.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.78. Total debt to assets is 21.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.