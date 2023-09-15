Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) has jumped by 2.11 compared to previous close of 37.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-19 that Hancock Whitney’s (HWC) results benefit from higher net interest income, a rise in loan balance, and higher interest rates. However, rising expenses and provisions are concerns.

Is It Worth Investing in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) Right Now?

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) by analysts is $47.00, which is $8.56 above the current market price. The public float for HWC is 85.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of HWC was 538.43K shares.

HWC’s Market Performance

HWC stock saw a decrease of -3.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.39% for HWC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HWC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HWC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $46 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HWC Trading at -8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWC fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.26. In addition, Hancock Whitney Corporation saw -21.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWC starting from Wilkins Carleton Richard, who sale 1,110 shares at the price of $42.86 back on Aug 01. After this action, Wilkins Carleton Richard now owns 14,657 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation, valued at $47,575 using the latest closing price.

HAIRSTON JOHN M, the President & CEO of Hancock Whitney Corporation, sale 23,517 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that HAIRSTON JOHN M is holding 205,369 shares at $1,034,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hancock Whitney Corporation stands at +35.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.47. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC), the company’s capital structure generated 66.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.01. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.