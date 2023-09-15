Golden Entertainment Inc.’s (GDEN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) has gone up by 7.86% for the week, with a -1.67% drop in the past month and a -11.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.75% for GDEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.19% for GDEN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) Right Now?

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GDEN is at 2.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GDEN is $52.17, which is $15.12 above the current market price. The public float for GDEN is 20.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume for GDEN on September 15, 2023 was 196.15K shares.

GDEN) stock’s latest price update

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.77 in relation to its previous close of 34.38. However, the company has experienced a 7.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-31 that Although the revenue and EPS for Golden Entertainment (GDEN) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDEN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GDEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GDEN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $43 based on the research report published on January 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDEN Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDEN rose by +7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.24. In addition, Golden Entertainment Inc. saw 4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDEN starting from Arcana Stephen, who sale 13,672 shares at the price of $42.01 back on Apr 06. After this action, Arcana Stephen now owns 235,764 shares of Golden Entertainment Inc., valued at $574,361 using the latest closing price.

Arcana Stephen, the EVP and COO of Golden Entertainment Inc., sale 11,328 shares at $42.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Arcana Stephen is holding 249,436 shares at $475,889 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDEN

Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.