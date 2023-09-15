Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) has increased by 0.33 when compared to last closing price of 17.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that The maritime transportation sector is subject to economic conditions and investor mania, leading to exceptional highs and lows for investors. Recent conditions in the industry have worsened due to fears of recession, inflation, and the war in Ukraine. We believe that the market has mis-priced Global Ship Lease due to the time charter nature of its business.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) is above average at 2.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for GSL is 32.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GSL on September 15, 2023 was 510.32K shares.

GSL’s Market Performance

The stock of Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) has seen a -0.55% decrease in the past week, with a -9.61% drop in the past month, and a -4.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for GSL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.57% for GSL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GSL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $22 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GSL Trading at -9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSL fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.83. In addition, Global Ship Lease Inc. saw 8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.33 for the present operating margin

+58.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Ship Lease Inc. stands at +45.37. The total capital return value is set at 19.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.73. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL), the company’s capital structure generated 96.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.16. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.