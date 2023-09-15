General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Stock Showcases -0.56% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has seen a 1.27% increase in the past week, with a -0.75% drop in the past month, and a 4.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for GD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.56% for GD’s stock, with a -2.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is 18.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GD is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is $265.89, which is $42.91 above the current market price. The public float for GD is 271.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On September 15, 2023, GD’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

GD) stock’s latest price update

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD)’s stock price has soared by 0.81 in relation to previous closing price of 219.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that Defense spending in the United States is expected to surpass $2 trillion in 2023. The U.S. military is forecasting that it will award procurement contracts worth more than $300 billion this year.

GD Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $222.61. In addition, General Dynamics Corporation saw -10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N, who sale 33,230 shares at the price of $227.96 back on Aug 11. After this action, NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N now owns 778,092 shares of General Dynamics Corporation, valued at $7,575,211 using the latest closing price.

Gallopoulos Gregory S, the Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec. of General Dynamics Corporation, sale 6,500 shares at $225.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Gallopoulos Gregory S is holding 113,319 shares at $1,467,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Dynamics Corporation stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on General Dynamics Corporation (GD), the company’s capital structure generated 65.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.48. Total debt to assets is 23.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.