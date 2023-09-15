G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 24.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that G-III Apparel (GIII) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Is It Worth Investing in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for GIII is 39.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.12% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of GIII was 476.37K shares.

GIII’s Market Performance

GIII’s stock has seen a 3.46% increase for the week, with a 18.26% rise in the past month and a 24.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.42% for GIII’s stock, with a 43.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIII stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GIII by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GIII in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $14 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GIII Trading at 20.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +19.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIII rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.98. In addition, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. saw 80.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIII starting from FELLER ALAN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $24.04 back on Sep 11. After this action, FELLER ALAN now owns 29,357 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., valued at $240,400 using the latest closing price.

POMERANTZ LAURA H, the Director of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., sale 10,904 shares at $20.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that POMERANTZ LAURA H is holding 31,070 shares at $222,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.44 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stands at -4.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.26. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), the company’s capital structure generated 63.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.77. Total debt to assets is 32.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.