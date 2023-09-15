FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FF is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FF is $14.00, The public float for FF is 25.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.46% of that float. The average trading volume for FF on September 15, 2023 was 340.69K shares.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.38 in comparison to its previous close of 7.06, however, the company has experienced a 13.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that If you’re hurting from inflation – and there’s a good chance you are – these stocks to buy under $10 might offer what you’re looking for. To start, these “cheap” investment ideas offer perceived affordability, which goes a long way.

FF’s Market Performance

FF’s stock has risen by 13.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.13% and a quarterly drop of -15.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for FutureFuel Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.51% for FF’s stock, with a -12.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FF stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FF in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on October 02, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

FF Trading at -11.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FF rose by +13.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.13. In addition, FutureFuel Corp. saw -8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FF starting from Bedell Donald C., who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Dec 08. After this action, Bedell Donald C. now owns 87,950 shares of FutureFuel Corp., valued at $81,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.58 for the present operating margin

+13.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for FutureFuel Corp. stands at +3.84. The total capital return value is set at 14.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.31. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on FutureFuel Corp. (FF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.36. Total debt to assets is 0.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FutureFuel Corp. (FF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.