Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE)’s stock price has decreased by -6.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has seen a -10.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-24 that Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s stock VINE, +7.15% was up 9% in premarket trading on Thursday after the Minneapolis-based low-carb wine maker said it’s exploring strategic opportunities. Options under consideration include a potential merger, acquisition or “any accretive strategic transaction to enhance shareholder value,” the company said.

Is It Worth Investing in Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VINE is 7.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VINE on September 15, 2023 was 3.53M shares.

VINE’s Market Performance

VINE stock saw a decrease of -10.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.14% for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.54% for VINE stock, with a simple moving average of -45.10% for the last 200 days.

VINE Trading at -13.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares surge +19.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINE fell by -10.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4305. In addition, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. saw -60.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VINE starting from CSS LLC/IL, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Sep 06. After this action, CSS LLC/IL now owns 688,926 shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., valued at $15,099 using the latest closing price.

CSS LLC/IL, the 10% Owner of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., sale 36,273 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that CSS LLC/IL is holding 718,926 shares at $17,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-532.65 for the present operating margin

+10.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. stands at -531.56. The total capital return value is set at -132.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -134.00. Equity return is now at value -227.20, with -168.30 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.