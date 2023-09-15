Ford Motor Company (F) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is 12.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for F is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ford Motor Company (F) is $14.99, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for F is 3.92B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. On September 15, 2023, F’s average trading volume was 50.91M shares.

The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has decreased by -0.20 when compared to last closing price of 12.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-15 that Ford (NYSE: F ), General Motors (NYSE: GM ), and Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ) are trending on social media, and their stocks are in full focus today. The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has gone on strike against the Big Three American automakers.

F’s Market Performance

Ford Motor Company (F) has experienced a 2.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.65% rise in the past month, and a -12.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for F. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.16% for F stock, with a simple moving average of 0.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

F Trading at -3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.14. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw 13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FARLEY JR JAMES D, who sale 79,921 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Mar 03. After this action, FARLEY JR JAMES D now owns 1,638,667 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $1,027,840 using the latest closing price.

Lawler John T., the Vice President, CFO of Ford Motor Company, sale 29,821 shares at $13.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Lawler John T. is holding 443,683 shares at $389,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+15.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at -1.25. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.46. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ford Motor Company (F), the company’s capital structure generated 324.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.46. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ford Motor Company (F) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.