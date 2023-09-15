Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FCUV is $3.00, The public float for FCUV is 27.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FCUV on September 15, 2023 was 94.71K shares.

FCUV) stock’s latest price update

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV)’s stock price has decreased by -6.67 compared to its previous closing price of 1.95. Accesswire reported 2022-01-14 that Focus Universal Presentation to be held at 1:00 PM Eastern Time ONTARIO and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) (the “Company”), a leading provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, announced today that it’s management team will present at the Sidoti & Company Winter Virtual Small Cap Conference at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Focus Universal management is scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event on Wednesday, January 19 and Thursday, January 20, 2022.

FCUV’s Market Performance

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.82% rise in the past month, and a 9.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.46% for FCUV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for FCUV’s stock, with a -35.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FCUV Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.13%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCUV remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8445. In addition, Focus Universal Inc. saw -57.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FCUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1472.11 for the present operating margin

-40.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Focus Universal Inc. stands at -1393.29. The total capital return value is set at -47.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.10. Equity return is now at value -57.10, with -48.50 for asset returns.

Based on Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV), the company’s capital structure generated 3.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.47. Total debt to assets is 2.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 209.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.