First Advantage Corporation’s (FA) Stock: A 5.84% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of First Advantage Corporation (FA) has gone up by 8.37% for the week, with a 5.51% rise in the past month and a 15.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.41% for FA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.84% for FA’s stock, with a 16.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) Right Now?

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FA is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FA is $16.06, which is $1.44 above the current price. The public float for FA is 49.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FA on September 15, 2023 was 358.61K shares.

FA) stock’s latest price update

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA)’s stock price has surge by 6.54relation to previous closing price of 13.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Stephanie Gorman – Vice President of Investor Relations Scott Staples – Chief Executive Officer David Gamsey – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Shlomo Rosenbaum – Stifel David Togut – Evercore ISI David Paige – RBC Capital Markets Andrew Steinerman – JPMorgan Stephanie Moore – Jefferies Ronan Kennedy – Barclays Kyle Peterson – Needham Pete Christiansen – Citigroup Operator Good day, everyone. My name is Todd, and I will be your conference operator today.

FA Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FA rose by +8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.81. In addition, First Advantage Corporation saw 23.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FA starting from Jardine Bret T, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $15.20 back on Aug 16. After this action, Jardine Bret T now owns 4,537 shares of First Advantage Corporation, valued at $182,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.64 for the present operating margin

+26.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Advantage Corporation stands at +7.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on First Advantage Corporation (FA), the company’s capital structure generated 50.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.58. Total debt to assets is 30.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Advantage Corporation (FA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.