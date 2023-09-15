Examining the Volatility of First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s (FFIN) Stock

The stock of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has gone up by 1.96% for the week, with a -7.40% drop in the past month and a -7.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.48% for FFIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.00% for FFIN’s stock, with a -12.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Right Now?

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FFIN is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FFIN is 136.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FFIN on September 15, 2023 was 444.94K shares.

FFIN) stock’s latest price update

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN)’s stock price has soared by 0.99 in relation to previous closing price of 27.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-20 that Although the revenue and EPS for First Financial (FFIN) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIN stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FFIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFIN in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $50 based on the research report published on August 31, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FFIN Trading at -7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIN rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.29. In addition, First Financial Bankshares Inc. saw -19.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIN starting from TROTTER JOHNNY, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $28.80 back on Aug 24. After this action, TROTTER JOHNNY now owns 932,076 shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc., valued at $129,600 using the latest closing price.

Denny Michael B., the Director of First Financial Bankshares Inc., purchase 763 shares at $28.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Denny Michael B. is holding 100,890 shares at $21,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIN

Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.