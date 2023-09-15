Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Teradata Corporation’s (TDC) Stock

In the past week, TDC stock has gone up by 1.15%, with a monthly decline of -0.53% and a quarterly plunge of -12.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Teradata Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.51% for TDC’s stock, with a 5.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Right Now?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDC is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TDC is $63.30, which is $15.72 above the current price. The public float for TDC is 98.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDC on September 15, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

TDC) stock’s latest price update

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.38 in comparison to its previous close of 44.26, however, the company has experienced a 1.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Teradata (TDC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $63 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDC Trading at -10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.67. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 33.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from MCMILLAN STEPHEN, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $44.39 back on Sep 11. After this action, MCMILLAN STEPHEN now owns 517,997 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $332,900 using the latest closing price.

Ashton Hillary, the Chief Product Officer of Teradata Corporation, sale 1,833 shares at $45.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Ashton Hillary is holding 112,883 shares at $83,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at +1.84. The total capital return value is set at 13.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corporation (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 246.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teradata Corporation (TDC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.