East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has gone up by 4.21% for the week, with a 1.18% rise in the past month and a 3.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.36% for EWBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.83% for EWBC’s stock, with a -8.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is 6.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is $68.18, which is $13.29 above the current market price. The public float for EWBC is 140.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On September 15, 2023, EWBC’s average trading volume was 939.81K shares.

EWBC) stock’s latest price update

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.82 in relation to its previous close of 53.91. However, the company has experienced a 4.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-08-12 that After Moody’s cut credit ratings, regional banks are feeling the heat again. However, some smart analysts think there are select bargains in the trash bin.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EWBC Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.46. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw -16.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Estrada Rudolph, who sale 2,411 shares at the price of $55.96 back on Aug 29. After this action, Estrada Rudolph now owns 18,548 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $134,920 using the latest closing price.

Alvarez Manuel Pham, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., purchase 1,250 shares at $43.60 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Alvarez Manuel Pham is holding 4,445 shares at $54,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp Inc. stands at +43.78. The total capital return value is set at 21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.85. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.62. Total debt to assets is 0.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.