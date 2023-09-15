DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has seen a -6.44% decrease in the past week, with a -4.26% drop in the past month, and a -23.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for DRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.97% for DRD stock, with a simple moving average of -5.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Right Now?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRD is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DRD is $12.47, which is $8.0 above the current price. The public float for DRD is 39.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRD on September 15, 2023 was 280.17K shares.

The stock price of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) has plunged by -5.76 when compared to previous closing price of 9.55, but the company has seen a -6.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that DRDGold Limited’s stock has gained by more than 60% since the turn of the year while providing excellent diversification benefits. Sustained tail risk might add to a bullish case for gold prices and DRDGold alike. Additional volume from “Dam 3” and continuous developments in its renewable energy capacity add to DRDGold’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13.75 based on the research report published on September 05, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

DRD Trading at -13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRD fell by -6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.87. In addition, DRDGOLD Limited saw 21.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+28.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for DRDGOLD Limited stands at +23.31. The total capital return value is set at 23.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.76. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 16.50 for asset returns.

Based on DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.63. Total debt to assets is 0.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.