Dover Corporation (DOV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) has increased by 2.10 when compared to last closing price of 141.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-11 that August 9, 2023

Is It Worth Investing in Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) Right Now?

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOV is 1.34.

The average price predicted by analysts for DOV is $165.69, which is $19.15 above the current price. The public float for DOV is 139.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOV on September 15, 2023 was 836.28K shares.

DOV’s Market Performance

DOV stock saw an increase of 1.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.07% and a quarterly increase of -0.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Dover Corporation (DOV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.00% for DOV’s stock, with a 0.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DOV Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.99. In addition, Dover Corporation saw 6.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOV starting from Cerepak Brad M, who sale 4,631 shares at the price of $142.00 back on Sep 07. After this action, Cerepak Brad M now owns 49,938 shares of Dover Corporation, valued at $657,602 using the latest closing price.

Cerepak Brad M, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Dover Corporation, sale 17,769 shares at $139.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Cerepak Brad M is holding 54,569 shares at $2,470,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dover Corporation (DOV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.