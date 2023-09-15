Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CORT is 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CORT is $33.42, which is -$0.38 below the current price. The public float for CORT is 90.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CORT on September 15, 2023 was 633.90K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CORT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) has surged by 0.54 when compared to previous closing price of 33.62, but the company has seen a 1.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-26 that Corcept Therapeutics’ equity stock shows promising investment prospects with the resolution of its Korlym overhang and strong financial performance. The outcome of the trial against Teva Pharmaceutical in September could be a key inflection point for the company. The company is highly profitable and generates significant cash flow, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

CORT’s Market Performance

CORT’s stock has risen by 1.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.17% and a quarterly rise of 48.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.11% for CORT’s stock, with a 41.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $25 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CORT Trading at 19.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.32. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated saw 66.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Swisher Daniel N JR, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $32.90 back on Sep 05. After this action, Swisher Daniel N JR now owns 0 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, valued at $72,380 using the latest closing price.

Lyon Joseph Douglas, the Chief Accounting Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, sale 5,000 shares at $32.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Lyon Joseph Douglas is holding 5,132 shares at $163,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.03 for the present operating margin

+98.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stands at +25.20. The total capital return value is set at 25.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.08. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.