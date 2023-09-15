Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CBD is 1.38.

The average price recommended by analysts for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) is $4.27, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for CBD is 158.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On September 15, 2023, CBD’s average trading volume was 3.69M shares.

CBD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) has increased by 0.40 when compared to last closing price of 0.91.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, operating under GPA Brazil, has strategically shifted its focus towards convenience stores, its most profitable business segment. GPA Brazil’s most recent financial results demonstrate sequential improvement, with notable growth in same-store sales, especially within the Pão de Açúcar banner. The company is currently undergoing strategic transformation, with a focus on spin-offs and divestments, which could potentially serve as significant catalysts.

CBD’s Market Performance

CBD’s stock has risen by 9.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.47% and a quarterly drop of -19.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.48% for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.80% for CBD’s stock, with a -15.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CBD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CBD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2.80 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBD Trading at -26.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -76.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBD rose by +9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1721. In addition, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao saw -6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.