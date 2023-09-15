Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) has gone down by -1.24% for the week, with a 12.96% rise in the past month and a 17.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for CWAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.49% for CWAN’s stock, with a 12.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CWAN is 51.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CWAN on September 15, 2023 was 729.48K shares.

CWAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) has jumped by 2.40 compared to previous close of 18.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWAN stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for CWAN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CWAN in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $19.50 based on the research report published on April 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CWAN Trading at 11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.11. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. saw 2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from Sethi Subi, who sale 13,418 shares at the price of $19.05 back on Sep 06. After this action, Sethi Subi now owns 1,005 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., valued at $255,606 using the latest closing price.

Sethi Subi, the Chief Client Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., sale 15,594 shares at $18.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Sethi Subi is holding 1,005 shares at $284,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.72 for the present operating margin

+70.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. stands at -2.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.72. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.13. Total debt to assets is 15.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.