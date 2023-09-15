Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CINF is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CINF is $122.80, which is $14.36 above the current price. The public float for CINF is 154.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CINF on September 15, 2023 was 679.47K shares.

The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) has increased by 1.89 when compared to last closing price of 106.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Better pricing, increase in interest rate, exposure growth and solid capital position should help Axis Capital (AXS), Chubb Limited (CB), Cincinnati Financial (CINF) and First American Financial (FAF) deliver operational excellence and in turn better returns for investors.

CINF’s Market Performance

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has experienced a 3.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.66% rise in the past month, and a 8.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for CINF.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.23% for CINF’s stock, with a 1.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CINF Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINF rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.18. In addition, Cincinnati Financial Corporation saw 5.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINF starting from Benacci Nancy Cunningham, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $106.57 back on Sep 12. After this action, Benacci Nancy Cunningham now owns 3,702 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, valued at $106,570 using the latest closing price.

Aaron Thomas J, the Director of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $97.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Aaron Thomas J is holding 6,240 shares at $48,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cincinnati Financial Corporation stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -17.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.84. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), the company’s capital structure generated 8.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 3.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.