Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.88 in relation to its previous close of 5.52. However, the company has experienced a 3.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Century Casinos (CNTY) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CNTY is also noteworthy at 2.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CNTY is 26.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of CNTY on September 15, 2023 was 71.97K shares.

CNTY’s Market Performance

CNTY stock saw a decrease of 3.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.48% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.78% for CNTY stock, with a simple moving average of -21.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTY stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for CNTY by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CNTY in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CNTY Trading at -16.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -14.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTY rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Century Casinos Inc. saw -16.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTY starting from HOETZINGER PETER, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $5.75 back on Sep 12. After this action, HOETZINGER PETER now owns 1,077,084 shares of Century Casinos Inc., valued at $46,000 using the latest closing price.

STROHRIEGEL NIKOLAUS, the Executive Vice President of Century Casinos Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $5.72 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that STROHRIEGEL NIKOLAUS is holding 47,544 shares at $14,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTY

Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.