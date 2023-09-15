Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 39.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2023-08-25 that Business is typically booming at theme parks over the summer. This year, the weather has consistently put a damper on operations.

Is It Worth Investing in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) is 8.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FUN is 1.42.

The average price recommended by analysts for Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) is $48.80, which is $9.28 above the current market price. The public float for FUN is 48.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% of that float. On September 15, 2023, FUN’s average trading volume was 215.69K shares.

FUN’s Market Performance

FUN stock saw an increase of -1.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.44% and a quarterly increase of -7.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.39% for FUN’s stock, with a -5.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FUN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $41 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FUN Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares sank -0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUN fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.66. In addition, Cedar Fair L.P. saw -4.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.63 for the present operating margin

+34.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cedar Fair L.P. stands at +16.93. The total capital return value is set at 20.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.18. Equity return is now at value -40.40, with 11.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.