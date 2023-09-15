CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO): A Technical Analysis

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) is $21.20, which is $4.58 above the current market price. The public float for CECO is 29.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CECO on September 15, 2023 was 319.88K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CECO) stock’s latest price update

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO)’s stock price has soared by 9.41 in relation to previous closing price of 14.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-05-17 that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Sun Country Airlines, and Evolv Technologies lead for value, growth, and momentum, respectively.

CECO’s Market Performance

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) has experienced a 14.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.13% rise in the past month, and a 17.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for CECO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.22% for CECO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.98% for the last 200 days.

CECO Trading at 20.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +19.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CECO rose by +14.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.63. In addition, CECO Environmental Corp. saw 35.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CECO starting from WALLMAN RICHARD F, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $13.76 back on Sep 07. After this action, WALLMAN RICHARD F now owns 52,000 shares of CECO Environmental Corp., valued at $165,120 using the latest closing price.

Gohr Paul M, the Chief Accounting Officer of CECO Environmental Corp., sale 11,880 shares at $14.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Gohr Paul M is holding 49,203 shares at $171,191 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.61 for the present operating margin

+28.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CECO Environmental Corp. stands at +4.12. The total capital return value is set at 8.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.77. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO), the company’s capital structure generated 57.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.56. Total debt to assets is 24.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.