Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) is above average at 24.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is $156.29, which is $6.74 above the current market price. The public float for CBOE is 105.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CBOE on September 15, 2023 was 587.49K shares.

CBOE) stock’s latest price update

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.65relation to previous closing price of 151.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Investors interested in stocks from the Securities and Exchanges sector have probably already heard of Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY) and CBOE Global (CBOE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

CBOE’s Market Performance

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has experienced a -1.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.87% rise in the past month, and a 8.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for CBOE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.15% for CBOE’s stock, with a 12.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CBOE Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.90. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw 20.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Isaacson Christopher A, who sale 3,850 shares at the price of $149.08 back on Sep 01. After this action, Isaacson Christopher A now owns 54,599 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $573,958 using the latest closing price.

Howson Dave, the EVP, GLOBAL PRESIDENT of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $148.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Howson Dave is holding 17,168 shares at $1,187,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.51 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stands at +5.91. The total capital return value is set at 18.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.65. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.29. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.