Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) by analysts is $33.00, which is $15.4 above the current market price. The public float for CSTL is 25.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of CSTL was 616.26K shares.

CSTL) stock’s latest price update

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL)’s stock price has decreased by -4.92 compared to its previous closing price of 18.51. However, the company has seen a -6.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-05 that FRIENDSWOOD, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $CSTL #CastleBiosciences–Castle Biosciences today announced that Derek Maetzold and Frank Stokes will present a company overview at Baird’s 2023 Global Healthcare Conference.

CSTL’s Market Performance

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) has seen a -6.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.33% decline in the past month and a 28.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for CSTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.66% for CSTL stock, with a simple moving average of -17.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTL stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for CSTL by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for CSTL in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $54 based on the research report published on January 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSTL Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTL fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.63. In addition, Castle Biosciences Inc. saw -25.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSTL starting from BRADBURY DANIEL, who sale 1,802 shares at the price of $20.04 back on Sep 01. After this action, BRADBURY DANIEL now owns 65,037 shares of Castle Biosciences Inc., valued at $36,112 using the latest closing price.

MAETZOLD DEREK J, the Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer of Castle Biosciences Inc., sale 782 shares at $20.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that MAETZOLD DEREK J is holding 16,646 shares at $15,681 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.51 for the present operating margin

+69.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castle Biosciences Inc. stands at -48.99. The total capital return value is set at -21.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.19. Equity return is now at value -22.60, with -20.20 for asset returns.

Based on Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.23. Total debt to assets is 2.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.