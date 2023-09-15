Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is $18.79, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for CCL is 1.03B, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCL on September 15, 2023 was 34.94M shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 15.63. However, the company has seen a 1.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-09-14 that Redburn Atlantic upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc (NYSE:NCLH) and Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to “buy” today.

CCL’s Market Performance

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has seen a 1.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.48% decline in the past month and a -4.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for CCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.18% for CCL stock, with a simple moving average of 25.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $23 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCL Trading at -8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.63. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 91.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.84. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.