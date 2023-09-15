Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.22.

The public float for GOEV is 563.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.81% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of GOEV was 38.68M shares.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-05 that A certain electric vehicle (EV) peer of the company experienced robust sales growth in China last month. That portends well for consumer and enterprise demand for all types of EVs.

GOEV’s Market Performance

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has experienced a 0.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.61% rise in the past month, and a -24.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.70% for GOEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.35% for GOEV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -35.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GOEV Trading at -12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5451. In addition, Canoo Inc. saw -59.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from Sheeran Josette, who sale 25,052 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Aug 21. After this action, Sheeran Josette now owns 1,336,459 shares of Canoo Inc., valued at $10,772 using the latest closing price.

MURTHY RAMESH, the SVP and CAO of Canoo Inc., sale 577 shares at $0.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that MURTHY RAMESH is holding 283,326 shares at $248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Equity return is now at value -151.60, with -73.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.