BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT): A Technical Analysis

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) is $81.00, which is $5.23 above the current market price. The public float for BWXT is 91.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BWXT on September 15, 2023 was 865.00K shares.

BWXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) has increased by 1.38 when compared to last closing price of 73.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that The hit movie Oppenheimer has reignited the general public’s interest in nuclear stocks. While the events of that movie may have occurred long ago, nuclear energy stocks are still on the cutting edge of development today.

BWXT’s Market Performance

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) has seen a 1.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.32% gain in the past month and a 10.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for BWXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.14% for BWXT’s stock, with a 14.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWXT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BWXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BWXT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $85 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BWXT Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWXT rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.89. In addition, BWX Technologies Inc. saw 28.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWXT starting from NARDELLI ROBERT L, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $71.23 back on Aug 18. After this action, NARDELLI ROBERT L now owns 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies Inc., valued at $142,460 using the latest closing price.

Burbach Gerhard F, the Director of BWX Technologies Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $74.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Burbach Gerhard F is holding 1,391 shares at $74,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.83 for the present operating margin

+24.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for BWX Technologies Inc. stands at +10.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 29.00, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT), the company’s capital structure generated 175.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.67. Total debt to assets is 50.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.