Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) has increased by 2.99 when compared to last closing price of 27.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-12 that Dividend growth stocks have historically delivered superior total returns. Brookfield Renewable has grown its dividend by at least 5% annually for the last dozen years, which seems likely to continue.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) Right Now?

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BEPC is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BEPC is $37.00, which is $9.08 above the current market price. The public float for BEPC is 179.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume for BEPC on September 15, 2023 was 578.26K shares.

BEPC’s Market Performance

The stock of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has seen a 7.59% increase in the past week, with a -0.50% drop in the past month, and a -15.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for BEPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for BEPC’s stock, with a -10.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEPC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BEPC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BEPC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BEPC Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEPC rose by +7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.67. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Corporation saw 1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.25 for the present operating margin

+37.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Corporation stands at +39.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.66. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC), the company’s capital structure generated 239.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.56. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.