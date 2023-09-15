Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXSM is 1.87.

The public float for AXSM is 38.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXSM on September 15, 2023 was 908.23K shares.

AXSM) stock’s latest price update

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 76.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Axsome (AXSM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

AXSM’s Market Performance

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has seen a -6.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.78% gain in the past month and a -5.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for AXSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.50% for AXSM’s stock, with a 6.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $81 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXSM Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.65. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. saw -1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

Equity return is now at value -112.20, with -44.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.