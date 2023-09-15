Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, TEAM stock has gone up by 1.20%, with a monthly gain of 8.42% and a quarterly surge of 15.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for Atlassian Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.74% for TEAM’s stock, with a 27.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TEAM is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TEAM is $226.55, which is $15.99 above the current market price. The public float for TEAM is 152.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume for TEAM on September 15, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

The stock price of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) has jumped by 0.24 compared to previous close of 208.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Astute investors should keep an eye on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Atlassian (TEAM) for superb earnings acceleration.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $150 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEAM Trading at 11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.15. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 62.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,241 shares at the price of $209.70 back on Sep 13. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 98,892 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,728,143 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,241 shares at $209.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 98,892 shares at $1,728,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.34 for the present operating margin

+83.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -21.91. The total capital return value is set at -7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.98. Equity return is now at value -84.80, with -13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 391.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.66. Total debt to assets is 39.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 379.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.