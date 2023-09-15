Assessing the Risk and Potential of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) Stock

In the past week, FMS stock has gone up by 2.73%, with a monthly decline of -10.37% and a quarterly plunge of -4.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.56% for FMS’s stock, with a 4.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is 20.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FMS is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is $23.97, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for FMS is 586.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On September 15, 2023, FMS’s average trading volume was 441.28K shares.

FMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) has jumped by 1.14 compared to previous close of 21.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Fresenius Medical (FMS) gets FDA clearance for Versi HD with GuideMe Software, a portable, home hemodialysis device with an easy-to-use graphical interface providing easier training experiences.

FMS Trading at -10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMS rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.15. In addition, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA saw 35.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+27.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.77.

Based on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS), the company’s capital structure generated 94.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.57. Total debt to assets is 36.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.