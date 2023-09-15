Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.17.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is $21.88, which is $14.66 above the current market price. The public float for ASPN is 67.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASPN on September 15, 2023 was 736.28K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ASPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) has jumped by 1.28 compared to previous close of 6.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in September: (i) Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference and (ii) the Piper Sandler Battery Summit.

ASPN’s Market Performance

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has experienced a -2.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.96% rise in the past month, and a -16.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for ASPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.95% for ASPN’s stock, with a -25.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASPN Trading at -10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc. saw -46.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from Mitchell Steven R, who purchase 7,541 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Sep 07. After this action, Mitchell Steven R now owns 134,260 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc., valued at $49,009 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Steven R, the Director of Aspen Aerogels Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $6.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Mitchell Steven R is holding 126,719 shares at $308,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.